Massachusetts man who drove car into Trump store blamed 'voices' in his head, employee says

FIRST ON FOX: A Massachusetts man who plowed his car into a Trump merchandise store on Thursday blamed the "voices" in his head for doing it, an employee at the store told FOX Business.

FOX Business spoke with Karla Kelley, an employee of New England for Trump, a store that sells merchandise supporting the 45th president .

Kelley told FOX Business that there was no altercation or provocation that happened to make the man drive "off of the street and into the building" in his Volkswagen Jetta.

When asked if the driver said anything after the crash, Kelley recalled that the only thing he said was "the voices in his head told him to do it."

She also noted there was an "anti-Trump sticker on his car" and that the store was open the next day after the car tore through the store.

Kelley said she hopes charges are pressed against the driver and that "there's a chance" the store could be targeted again "but there's a chance of lot of things happening."

"So I'm not concerned," Kelley said. "I'm not worried. Take it as it comes."

Thursday saw 46-year-old Sean Flaherty allegedly crash his car through Keith Lambert’s store in South Easton, Massachusetts, where a single employee was working at the time, according to authorities.

Flaherty has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property, the Easton Police Department said in a release.

The crash sent shirts, hats, and other merchandise flying, with security footage showing the carnage.

The driver was taken to the hospital after ramming his car through the storefront and is expected to be okay, according to local reports.

Lambert told local press in a piece published Friday that what mattered was "that everyone's safe."

Police told the press on Thursday that there was an active investigation into the crash but did not share what they believe to be the motive behind it.

The car was eventually towed from the store, which suffered damage to its facade.