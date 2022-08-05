Mars Wrigley apologizes to China over Snickers ad that called Taiwan a country

Mars Wrigley, the company that produces the Snickers candy bar, issued an apology to China on Friday after suggesting that Taiwan is an independent country.

Snickers had promoted a limited edition candy bar with videos and pictures advertising that it was only available in the "countries’ of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan, Reuters reported.

After the post went viral on social media, including on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the company issued an apology.

Mars said in the apology that it has revised the language in the ad.

STUART VARNEY ON PELOSI'S TAIWAN VISIT: BIDEN MUST DEAL WITH THE AFTERMATH

"Mars Wrigley respects China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and conducts its business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations," the apology stated.

Mars Wrigley did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox Business.

CHINA FIRES 'PRECISION MISSILE STRIKES' IN TAIWAN STRAIT DAY AFTER NANCY PELOSI CONCLUDES CONTROVERSIAL VISIT

China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force. The U.S. maintains informal relations and defense ties with Taiwan even as it recognizes Beijing as the government of China.

The tenuous relationship between China and Taiwan was brought to the forefront this week when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in a move that prompted a harsh rebuke from China.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced sanctions against Pelosi and her family on Friday, calling her visit to Taiwan an "egregious provocation" and a "gross interference" into the country’s internal affairs.

BLINKEN TRIES TO SMOOTH OVER PELOSI TAIWAN VISIT, WARNS AGAINST CHINESE ESCALATION

"In disregard of China’s grave concerns and firm opposition, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting China’s Taiwan region. This constitutes a gross interference in China’s internal affairs," the spokesperson said. "It gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously tramples on the one-China principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

China also announced following Pelosi's trip that it has suspended all planned discussions with the United States on several international issues including climate change and military actions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The White House has maintained that it remains committed to the "One China Policy" that states the People's Republic of China is the sole government of China.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report