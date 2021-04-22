Mark McCloskey, St. Louis gun-wielding lawyer, mulls US Senate run to fight Biden’s ‘anti-American’ agenda

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who grabbed national headlines last year for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters with his wife, says he’s "maybe running for Senate" to fight President Biden's "anti-American" agenda.

"I still have not officially announced yet. I'm still in the Lara Trump, Herschel Walker camp," he said on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

Images of McCloskey brandishing an assault weapon and his wife Patricia pointing a gun at protesters who were marching past their home last June – amid the summer of nationwide demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota – immediately went viral.

While city attorneys brought weapons charges against McCloskey and his wife, they quickly were vaulted to conservative stardom. They fundraised for then-President Trump's 2020 reelection campaign and spoke at last summer's Republican National Convention. In February, they appeared as guests at a gun-rights rally at the Missouri state capitol.

McCloskey told Bartiromo Tuesday that when he was campaigning for Trump last fall, he saw the presidential election as the "last chance to save America."

"We were campaigning in those days on ‘America First.’ Well, that America is gone," he said.

Despite his worries about Joe Biden, McCloskey never expected "all these strong anti-American maneuvers would happen with a stroke of a pen" in the president’s first 100 days.

"The legislature is out there busily undermining our rights," he added. "We used to talk about the erosion of our constitutional rights. Well, it's no longer an erosion. They are sweeping away our rights every day."

When it comes to a 2022 run for Missouri's open Senate seat, it may come down to a sense of duty for McCloskey.

"If these big corporations, Big Tech, the swamp, mainstream media are all pushing the same poison, every human being in this country, every God-fearing American citizen has a personal duty to stand up against it and say, ‘No, we will not tolerate that,’" he said.

