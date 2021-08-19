Sen. Kelly may have violated transparency law by waiting to disclose Chinese tech stock

First-term Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., appears to have violated a federal transparency law by waiting to disclose an investment in a Chinese technology firm.

According to the most recent periodic transaction record (PTR) published this week, Kelly exercised his stock option on an investment in Boom Technology Inc., on April 13 but did not report it for months, in violation of the the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012.

The STOCK Act makes it illegal for lawmakers to engage in insider trading and requires that they disclose the purchase of any stock larger than $1,000 between 30 to 45 days. Kelly appears to have failed to disclose his investment in Boom Technologies before the 45-day deadline.

According to a review of Kelly's transaction by Fox News, the senator filed his PTR on Aug. 16, well outside of the 45-day deadline required by law. The amount disclosed by Kelly was between $1,001 and $15,000.

A violation of the STOCK Act could trigger an investigation by the Senate Select Committee on Ethics and a fine for an amount determined by the committee.

Kelly served on the advisory board of Boom Technology, a Colorado company, from 2015 to 2019. The Washington Free Beacon reported last year that Boom Technologies partnered with a Chinese travel company, Trip.com Group Unlimited, in 2018 to "bring supersonic flight to China."

The Arizona senator’s campaign also reportedly accepted a donation from a Huawei lobbyist — the Chinese technology company whose CFO is facing a possible extradition to the U.S. from Canada for criminal fraud charges.

Additionally, RealClearPolitics reported that Kelly helped a Chinese tech giant, Tencent, secure an investment with the space exploration company he helped found, WorldView, in 2020.

Kelly’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The Senate Select Committee on Ethics did not respond for a request for comment before time of publication.