Mark Cuban on rumored presidential run: You can have an impact without being a politician

Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban clarified rumors of a 2024 presidential run on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Monday - not completely ruling out the possibility, but explaining he can make a bigger influence with entrepreneurial efforts.

"What I'm finding out, particularly with CostPlusDrugs.com, I can have a far greater impact than trying to pretend whether I'm a Republican or a Democrat and playing party politics and dealing with primaries and fundraising and all that," Cuban told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

Although Cuban has previously teased the idea of running for president in the last two election cycles, he said 2016 "was a different world," and a potential Donald Trump run in 2024 wouldn’t incentivize him to jump in the race.

"My greater goal than running for office when it comes to politics would be to get people to disaffiliate with any party," Cuban said.

"It's not the voters for Donald Trump or the voters for Joe Biden that are the issue. It's just the structure, the fact that we have two parties and everybody, you know, bandwagons to their team. And that's very disruptive," he cautioned.

In May 2016, Cuban previously stated he would "absolutely" consider being Trump or Hillary Clinton’s running mate, and, at the time, didn’t deny a 2020 or 2024 campaign.

The "Shark Tank" star told WFAA-TV in May 2020 his family voted against him running because of the stress of the campaign. He reiterated that notion in January 2021 on David Axelrod’s podcast , adding that a pollster told him he "dominated the independent vote, but in aggregate, I was only able to get up to 25%."

Now, Cuban said his current focus is on helping as many people as he can with his low-cost medication service.

"Don't be one side or the other; look at individual issues and try to have an impact. And I think that's where my focus is going to be going forward," Cuban noted, "just trying to change the game and help as many people as I can."

"And to me, that's the beauty of this country," he pointed out. "You truly can have an impact without being a politician."

FOX Business' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.