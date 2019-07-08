Marianne Williamson raising money for 2020 rival

Best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson, who is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2020, is using her platform to help raise funds for a potential election rival.

In an email sent to supporters over the weekend, Williamson asked potential donors to consider sending $1 to former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel in order to help him qualify for the next Democratic debate.

“You may not have heard of him because he hasn’t yet qualified for any of the debates,” Williamson wrote.

She noted that the senator is just 10,000 donations short of qualifying for the next debate.

In response to the email, Gravel sent out his own tweet showing that he was receiving a bump in the number of donations his campaign was receiving – particularly among one-time donors.

A spokesperson for Gravel's campaign did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

Williamson generated a lot of publicity during the second Democratic debate for what some perceived as unusual answers to the moderators’ questions. In one instance, for example, she said her first act as president would be to call the New Zealand prime minister to tell her that the U.S. is going to be the best place in the world to raise a child. She also promised to defeat President Trump with “love,” which she said as part of her closing statement.

She is one of the top-earning candidates on the campaign trail, as previously reported by FOX Business.