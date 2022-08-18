Marc Short rejects calls to ‘defund the FBI’ following Mar-a-Lago raid

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence provides analysis of the Department of Justice's role in the FBI's "unprecedented" raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, concurring with Mike Pence's assertion that lashing out against FBI is a misjudgment.

MARC SHORT: With roughly $80 billion, this new bill it's amazing its one of the few things that survived from something that started $6 trillion, went down to $4 trillion, under $2 trillion, then under a trillion. But the one thing that stayed was a desire to increase the IRS by roughly 87,000 agents. But to your earlier question about where the Biden administration has been, clearly they were supportive of defund police efforts. And I think one of your earlier segments even talked about one of the reasons we have rising crime in our country is because of that defund police effort. And the fact that you cannot keep so many of our policemen, it's hard to recruit, and it's creating a higher sense of violence and crime in our inner cities.

It's for the very same reason that we should not be embracing the defund the FBI effort. Certainly Merrick Garland, certainly Trump appointee Wray are owed an explanation to the American people. But at the same time, nobody would want us to defund the FBI more than the communist Chinese or the cartels in Mexico or the human trafficking cartels south of the border. That's who wants us to defund the FBI. The right should not be embracing the same rhetoric of the left and arguing to defund law enforcement.

