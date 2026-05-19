Mamdani meets Jamie Dimon as Wall Street outreach intensifies amid tax backlash

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met Monday with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at the bank’s new headquarters in Manhattan as the self-described democratic socialist intensifies outreach to Wall Street leaders following backlash over proposals to raise taxes on wealthy New Yorkers.

Mamdani visited JPMorgan’s new global headquarters at 270 Park Avenue for his first in-person meeting with Dimon, according to statements from City Hall and the bank.

The meeting was "constructive and the tone was friendly," a JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters.

According to City Hall, the pair discussed reducing government waste, cutting red tape tied to development projects and expanding public-private partnerships. JPMorgan said the conversation also focused on New York City’s competitiveness.

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The outreach comes after Mamdani faced criticism from billionaire investors and business leaders over proposals aimed at increasing taxes on wealthy residents as part of a broader affordability agenda that includes rent freezes and efforts to reduce childcare and grocery costs.

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Citadel founder Ken Griffin was among the high-profile financiers who criticized the mayor’s proposals during the campaign.

Dimon has previously warned about the risks high taxes and overregulation pose to New York’s business climate. In past interviews, the JPMorgan CEO cautioned that companies and workers could continue migrating to lower-tax states if policymakers fail to maintain the city’s competitiveness.

The JPMorgan meeting appears to be part of a broader effort by Mamdani to build relationships with financial industry leaders despite tensions over tax and economic policy.

Later Monday, Mamdani also met with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon at Gracie Mansion, where the two discussed affordable housing, small-business investment and policies aimed at retaining talent in New York City, according to City Hall.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 300.73 +2.92 +0.98% GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 946.36 -2.11 -0.22%

In recent weeks, the mayor has also met with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Blackstone President Jonathan Gray.

JPMorgan remains one of New York City’s largest private employers and said last year it contributes roughly $42 billion annually to the city’s economy. The bank’s new headquarters tower at 270 Park Avenue is expected to house about 10,000 employees.

During the meeting, Dimon also gave Mamdani a copy of "Our Towns," a book examining efforts to revitalize communities across America, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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FOX Business reached out to JPMorgan Chase and Mayor Mamdani’s office for additional comment.