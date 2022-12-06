Mall of America settles lawsuit from family of boy thrown over balcony

The Mall of America reached a settlement with the family of a 5-year-old boy who was thrown off of a balcony by a man with a history of disruption at the mall.

The man, Emmanuel Aranda, threw the boy, identified only as Landen, off of a third-floor balcony inside the mall in 2019. Neither the family nor the mall has released details about the settlement, but Aranda is serving a 19-year prison sentence for the attack.

Aranda had reportedly been banned from the Minnesota mall twice in previous years, and Landen's family argued in a lawsuit that mall security should have identified and removed him or had an officer follow him.

"Mall of America and the family have agreed to work together with a focus on safety, and already are jointly pursuing policy changes to existing trespass limits for violent criminals so as to give greater ability to preclude such persons from their premises," the mall and family said in a joint statement.

MALL OF AMERICA SHOOTING: NO INJURIES REPORTED AFTER SUSPECT FIRES THREE SHOTS AT NIKE STORE

The mall extends up to four floors throughout the shopping area that encloses the indoor theme park Nickelodeon Universe.

Aranda told police that he came to the mall that day "looking for someone to kill" after women had rejected his advances, according to the Associated Press.

MINNESOTA CHILDREN PULLED FROM LAKE AS OFFICIALS FEAR TRIPLE HOMICIDE

Landen's family says he had to undergo 15 medical procedures amounting to $1.7 million. The family had started a GoFundMe page to support the expenses, and the family sought damages in the lawsuit. Details regarding damages in the settlement are unavailable.

The boy reportedly suffered two broken arms, a broken leg, a fractured face and skull, and his spleen had to be removed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The boy’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and the focus remains on his health and wellbeing, which includes privacy during this time," Monday’s statement added. "The Mall and the family will ask that any resulting change be named in honor of the young boy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.