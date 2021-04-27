Majority of keystone pipeline jobs killed by Biden were unionized: Sen. Mike Crapo

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said this week during a congressional hearing that it would be increasingly difficult to return to robust economic growth given the Biden administration’s plans for tax increases and actions like revoking the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

"The Biden administration’s revocation of the presidential permit for Keystone XL Pipeline was shortsighted and eliminated over 1,000 jobs, the majority of which were unionized," Crapo said.

Keystone XL President Richard Prior had previously noted that the majority of workers who were set to lose their jobs on the project due to the decision were union members.

Biden made the decision to revoke key cross-border permits, effectively halting construction on the pipeline, on his first day in office.

The project, which was revived by President Donald Trump, did not align with the administration’s climate objectives.

Unions, however, are a priority for the White House.

On Monday, Biden signed an executive order forming a task force to study ways to promote union membership.

Meanwhile, the president is working up a $2 trillion spending package with lawmakers that includes a revamp of the nation’s infrastructure with an eye toward reforms that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The White House has set a climate goal of reducing net greenhouse gas pollution by about 50% in 2030, when compared with 2005 levels.