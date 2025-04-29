Major solar parts maker boosts US investment in key state: 'Excited to expand our footprint'

Michiganders are expected to have more manufacturing opportunities for jobs in the energy sector.

Corning Inc. is ramping up its investment in Saginaw County, Michigan, from $900 million to $1.5 billion, which is projected to generate an additional 400 "high-paying advanced manufacturing" roles at the facility, which will bring the total number of jobs there up to 1,500.

The facility will make solar-related items, as the company says there is more of a "demand" for American-made products in the energy sector.

"We are proud to meet the increasing demand for US-sourced solar products by accelerating the ramp of our advanced manufacturing assets and support the nation’s priority of domestic energy security," Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Corning has a long, proud history in Michigan, and we’re excited to expand our footprint here by increasing our investment and creating more advanced manufacturing jobs that pay significantly above the regional median," he continued.

AB Ghosh, Corning vice president and general manager of solar technologies and chairman and CEO of Hemlock Semiconductor, said it would help further "secure the U.S. energy supply chain."

The announcement from the company was shared by Rapid Response 47 – an X account operated by the Trump White House.

Saginaw County has a population of just under 190,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau data as of 2023. The facility itself will be located in Richland Township, and the effort has had over $100 million in grants cleared in 2024 through the public Michigan Strategic Fund, according to The Corning Leader.

"Corning has a long, proud history in Michigan, and today they are expanding their footprint here with a new manufacturing facility creating over 1,100 good-paying jobs," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in February 2024. "With an investment of up to $900 million in Saginaw County, Corning chose Michigan for this facility because of our talent pool and commitment to being the best state to build an American-made clean energy future."

Domestic energy production is considered a major priority of the Trump administration, especially in the oil and gas industry. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been critical of taxpayer dollars going toward solar but has acknowledged a place for it in the industry, according to CBS News.

President Donald Trump is expected to give remarks in Michigan on Tuesday to mark his first 100 days in office, as the state remains a key focus of the nation’s manufacturing sector. The administration touts $5.2 trillion in private sector investments since he took office in January, which is expected to create over 450,000 jobs, FOX Business reported.