Lieberman on Russia-Ukraine crisis: Conflict ‘can’t end’ without Putin ‘doing something aggressive’

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to voice his concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite President Vladimir Putin withdrawing some troops from the border, arguing the crisis "can't end without [Putin] doing something aggressive."

JOE LIEBERMAN: Well, Putin is a fox. He's calculating and he's not to be trusted. We've seen it before, so I don't take anything but a kind of curious interest in the fact that he has moved 10,000 of his troops back from the Ukrainian border. He still has 120,000 there, and it's hard to imagine that he's not going to do something. He has a choice now, he is either going to move into parts of Ukraine to justify all the money he's spent to bring his troops to the Ukrainian border, or he's going to try to extract the promise from the US and NATO, all the provinces we should not give him. So I continue to be very concerned about the situation.

RUSSIA CONFLICT STOKES ENERGY CONCERNS AS GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB

It can't end without [Putin] doing something aggressive. I think the U.S. and NATO right now ought to tell him if he goes into eastern Ukraine, he is also going to be suffering great economic penalties from the U.S. In my opinion, if he [Putin] does that, one of the things we got to do right afterward is move to bring Ukraine into NATO. So that Putin will never be able to menace the Ukrainian people, which don't want him to lead them again.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: