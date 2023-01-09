Expand / Collapse search
Latest in a long line of violations on US campuses won't stop: Byron York

Criticism of US colleges grow over fear of 'indoctrination'

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York discusses 'indoctrination' on college campuses and violent crime on the rise in Washington, D.C. video

College professor fired for showing a picture of Prophet Muhammad

During his appearance on "Varney & Co." Monday, Byron York, the Washington Examiner's chief political correspondent, responded to host Stuart Varney's "My Take" on a college professor who was fired over a student's complaint, arguing "there's no indication" that the violating freedom of expression will stop on U.S. campuses.

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues that some college students are 'eager to be offended.' video

Stuart Varney: No free speech, no worthwhile education

BYRON YORK: This is just the latest in a long line of violations of freedom of expression on American campuses. And there's no indication at all that it's going to stop. And by the way, a lot of college professors are afraid for their jobs. Not only are they afraid that tenure that protects their jobs might not hold, but their numbers are decreasing. Colleges have fewer and fewer professors as they have more and more administrators to enforce rules like this. So, things are going in the wrong direction. And this latest example is just more evidence of it.

