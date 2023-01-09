Latest in a long line of violations on US campuses won't stop: Byron York

During his appearance on "Varney & Co." Monday, Byron York, the Washington Examiner's chief political correspondent, responded to host Stuart Varney's "My Take" on a college professor who was fired over a student's complaint, arguing "there's no indication" that the violating freedom of expression will stop on U.S. campuses.

BYRON YORK: This is just the latest in a long line of violations of freedom of expression on American campuses. And there's no indication at all that it's going to stop. And by the way, a lot of college professors are afraid for their jobs. Not only are they afraid that tenure that protects their jobs might not hold, but their numbers are decreasing. Colleges have fewer and fewer professors as they have more and more administrators to enforce rules like this. So, things are going in the wrong direction. And this latest example is just more evidence of it.