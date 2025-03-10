Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Elon Musk
Published

LARRY KUDLOW: Trump is Re-Privatizing the Economy

President Trump is bringing back American greatness --- with tax cuts, deregulation, drill baby drill and trade policy.

close
video

Larry Kudlow: Trump is reprivatizing the economy on the supply side

Last Tuesday night, President Trump gave a brilliant speech before Congress and the nation, outlining his providential view that American greatness knows no bounds. I wish people in the stock market and elsewhere would hold on to that thought.

Stocks go up and down for many reasons, and lately they’ve been going down. But people should not forget that Mr. Trump’s entire policy – of tax cuts, deregulation, ‘drill, baby, drill’, and a reciprocal trade policy – is designed to reprivatize the economy, as Scott Bessent puts it, and to generate a major economic boom, as President Trump puts it. In particular, President Trump spent a lot of time last week to get Congress to pass his tax cuts, as soon as possible.

close
OMB director Russ Vought unpacks how the Office of Management and Budget works 'hand and glove' with the DOGE team on 'Kudlow.' video

We will use all executive tools to make these savings permanent, OMB director says

OMB director Russ Vought unpacks how the Office of Management and Budget works 'hand and glove' with the DOGE team on 'Kudlow.'

And his idea of 100% expensing for investment and machinery equipment and factories, and a 15% made in America corporate tax, is wildly bullish for wage earners, for profits, for stocks, and for the entire economy. What’s more, guided by Elon Musk, Mr. Trump is emphasizing reduced federal spending and a federal audit to root out waste, fraud, and abuse - measures that will create more budget savings and deficit reductions that we’ve seen in decades.

close
Elon Musk demystifies the role of DOGE in stopping government waste on 'Kudlow.' video

Elon Musk exposes the 'biggest' source of fraud in the world

Elon Musk demystifies the role of DOGE in stopping government waste on 'Kudlow.'

And the government is not going to shut down. At this point, with profits still rising, it’s hard to anticipate a recession. And Mr. Trump’s supply-side program that incentivizes more production is itself fundamentally counter-inflationary. So, I would suggest folks keep their powder dry and pay careful attention to a well thought out economic plan that will indeed make America great again.  