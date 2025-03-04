Expand / Collapse search
Trump's speech pumps inflation fight from eggs to energy

Trump said egg prices have gotten "out of control" during his speech

President Trump vows to bring prices down for Americans

President Donald Trump during his primetime address to Congress on Tuesday night, outlined his plans to combat what he described as the "inflation nightmare" affecting American families, specifically highlighting rising costs of eggs and energy.

"We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country," Trump said. "As president, I'm fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again." 

AMERICANS TAKE TO RAISING THEIR OWN CHICKENS AMID NATIONWIDE EGG SHORTAGE

Trump said the price of eggs has gotten "out of control" and that his administration is "working hard to get it back down." The price of a dozen eggs, now averaging around $5.00 or even higher in some regions. 

And according to the Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service's (ERS) food outlook, retail prices will continue to climb, rising 41.1% in 2025 due to the compounding effects of consecutive outbreaks.

eggs in a carton

Eggs are seen as shelves are emptied in some markets due to the egg crisis in Virginia, United States on February 12, 2025.  (Celal Gunes /Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He laid blame on the prior administration, claiming "their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans." 

Shelves normally filled with egg cartoons at a Whole Foods store in New York City,  (Fox Business)

The president asserted that one of his "highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families." 

US CONSUMER SENTIMENT PLUNGES ON WORRIES OVER PRICES FROM INFLATION AND TARIFFS

U.S. consumer confidence plunged sharply last month after inflation ticked higher in January, up 3% on an annual basis. However, egg prices, in particular, have been a major pain point for consumers as the industry grapples with ongoing bird flu outbreaks. 

Last month, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins' announced a "five-pronged strategy" aimed at curbing the growing number of bird flu outbreaks that began in 2022 and have since decimated flocks around the country, created a significant shortage in the U.S. egg supply, and drove prices higher. 

A sign at a Whole Foods store in New York City, telling customers they need to limit their egg purchases. (Fox Business / Fox News)

Egg prices surged 15.2% in January, according to the Labor Department's consumer price index. It was the largest increase in egg prices since June 2015 and accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total monthly rise in food prices, the department reported. On an annual basis, egg prices are up 53%.

Austin, Texas, transmission towers

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 20: Transmission towers are seen near the Austin Energy/Sand Hill Energy Center on June 20, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Extreme temperatures across the state have prompted the National Weather Service to issue excessive heat warnings ((Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Another focus of the administration is "rapidly reducing the cost of energy," Trump continued, adding that on his first day he declared a national energy emergency. Trump said his administration plans to re-open many of the 100 closed power plants and build a new pipeline.

"My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea, and other nations want to be our partner—with trillions of dollars being spent by them. It will truly be spectacular," he added. 