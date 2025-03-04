Trump's speech pumps inflation fight from eggs to energy

President Donald Trump during his primetime address to Congress on Tuesday night, outlined his plans to combat what he described as the "inflation nightmare" affecting American families, specifically highlighting rising costs of eggs and energy.

"We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country," Trump said. "As president, I'm fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again."

Trump said the price of eggs has gotten "out of control" and that his administration is "working hard to get it back down." The price of a dozen eggs, now averaging around $5.00 or even higher in some regions.

And according to the Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service's (ERS) food outlook, retail prices will continue to climb, rising 41.1% in 2025 due to the compounding effects of consecutive outbreaks.

He laid blame on the prior administration, claiming "their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans."

The president asserted that one of his "highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families."

U.S. consumer confidence plunged sharply last month after inflation ticked higher in January, up 3% on an annual basis. However, egg prices, in particular, have been a major pain point for consumers as the industry grapples with ongoing bird flu outbreaks.

Last month, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins' announced a "five-pronged strategy" aimed at curbing the growing number of bird flu outbreaks that began in 2022 and have since decimated flocks around the country, created a significant shortage in the U.S. egg supply, and drove prices higher.

Egg prices surged 15.2% in January, according to the Labor Department's consumer price index. It was the largest increase in egg prices since June 2015 and accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total monthly rise in food prices, the department reported. On an annual basis, egg prices are up 53%.

Another focus of the administration is "rapidly reducing the cost of energy," Trump continued, adding that on his first day he declared a national energy emergency. Trump said his administration plans to re-open many of the 100 closed power plants and build a new pipeline.

"My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea, and other nations want to be our partner—with trillions of dollars being spent by them. It will truly be spectacular," he added.