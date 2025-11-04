LARRY KUDLOW: Schumer’s shutdown folly is burying the Democratic Party

Today was the 14th vote to keep the government shut down. That means we’ll hit day 36 tomorrow, which is a new world-record for shutdowns. Congratulations, democrats. You are now the proud owners of a ridiculous and pointless waste of time. Not to speak of the hardships caused for many.

Air traffic controllers working without pay. Traditionally democratic unions are blaming you. Not enough money to cover food stamps for women, infants, and children. Military people in harm’s way not getting paid. And frankly, the country’s blaming you. Nice going democrats, brilliant strategy. And you know full well that the House CR was the Democratic baseline for discretionary programs. No more, no less. In other words, a clean bill that should have been routinely passed. So, I’m going to predict that one of these days there are going to be more Democratic defections.

So far, there are three led by Senator Fetterman, but I think shutdown fatigue for such a massive political loser is settling in. Plus, the House CR extends funding only up to November 21, which is really just a fortnight away.

And therefore, a new CR will have to be written. Senator Majority Leader Thune earlier today said, "we've lost five weeks. So, the November 21 deadline no longer makes a lot of sense. So clearly it would have to be extended. And there is a conversation around what that next deadline would be." So that means a new CR is going to be written. You can’t just change the November 21 deadline by using the eraser at the end of your pencil. You must vote in the Senate and then the House. You can vote for a new CR that lasts until year-end, which is Christmas time. I don't think anybody really wants that. Or you can extend it into January, which will probably be more popular.

But I’m going to predict that a bunch of democrats in the Senate will vote to pass a new CR. Because not every single Senate Democrat can be so stupid as to continue this ridiculous spectacle that is doing even more damage to the party than even a New York City mayoral victory from socialist-communist Mamdani, or whatever he is. Because if that guy wins, he’ll be the republican poster boy for the Democratic Party.

And that would add insult to injury to Senator Schumer and his brilliantly executed shutdown charade. Which has already completely disgraced the Democratic Party.