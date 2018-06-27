Larry Kudlow making new economic hires ‘very soon’

President Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who returned to the White House two weeks after being hospitalized for a mild heart attack, is interviewing candidates for two positions on the National Economic Council (NEC) that will be vacated in July.

“Attrition happens after a year-and-a-half on the job,” he said during an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday. “The NEC is at the center of all the action regarding the economy, both domestically and internationally” he said, noting he will make a decision “very soon”.

Kudlow denied reports that he’s interviewing a replacement for himself.

The available positions -- for which he’s already compiled a short-list of potential contenders -- include an international deputy and an economic domestic deputy. Currently, these roles are held by Ashley Marquis and Everett Eissenstat.

“There’s a lot of talent out there, blessedly that would like to come work for me and would like to come work for President Trump,” he said.