LARRY KUDLOW: Law & order crushed L.A. riots

Donald Trump chose criminal deportation, law and order, and tough-on-crime. California Democrats chose lawsuits and states' rights. Who do you think won this latest round? I'd say Trump 10-Democrats 0.

It's just hard to believe that removing illegal alien criminals who have committed sexual assault and murders would be attacked by one of our two major political parties. But that's the state of play among Democrats. Shame on California Governor Gavin Newsom in particular.

And good for Senator John Fetterman for being just about the only Democrat to stand up and say that while peaceful free speech is good, violent protests are not. And Democrats should not be defending violent protests.

And Border Czar Tom Homan is absolutely right that Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass should be thanking ICE for making California a safer place.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Homan said, "What angers me the most, Greta, people aren't looking at the facts. ICE arrested significant public safety threats [in] the last few days in LA. We arrested a murderer — a Vietnamese national who murdered teenagers at a graduation party. We arrested several sexual predators — child sexual predators. We arrested people convicted of armed robbery, arrested people for domestic violence and all sorts of public safety threats."

And as protesters and trouble makers turn to violence to oppose ICE's safety actions, remarkably the Democrats chose to support the rioters committing arson, looting, smashing police cars, throwing rocks at ICE agents, spitting on the American flag and setting it on fire, and spray painting 'Death to America' graffiti on government buildings.

President Trump's rapid action to protect public safety and avoid a truly massive insurrection by bringing in the National Guard and Marines was a stroke of genius.

While Newsom was whining that local law enforcement didn't need help, Trump sent the troops in anyway, and by the way, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell acknowledged that he needed federal help.

Also part of Trump's law and order genius was putting Attorney General Pam Bondi and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on the highly rated 'Hannity' show last night. The two senior law enforcement officers made it very clear that no crimes will be tolerated. And they're ready to send people to jail. And the FBI identified the suspect who was accused of assaulting a federal officer.

AG Pam Bondi firing out a tough-as-nails warning last night, saying, "you spit on a federal law enforcement officer no more. As President Trump said, 'you spit, we hit'. Get ready. If you spit on a federal law enforcement officer, we are going to charge you with a crime federally. You are looking at up to five years maximum in prison."

Did the pro-criminal looters and rioters see any of this on cable TV? I'll bet they did. Or, I'll bet they heard about it. Isn't it interesting that most of the rioting and violence fizzled out as the night wore on -- as the Trump Administration made it's law and order views crystal clear?

There's a new sheriff in town, his name is Donald Trump, and he's not going to tolerate law breaking. Chaos on the streets will not be tolerated. Repeats of the summer of 2020 will not be tolerated. Local sanctuary cities and states must give way to federal law.

How the Democrats can completely misjudge these national trends, as well as Donald Trump's determination, is beyond understanding.

And back to Mr. Homan, who will continue ICE operations in LA and nationwide in the search for illegal immigrants, added that it's essential that Congress pass the "One Big, Beautiful Bill", which gives ICE more resources to go out and arrest public safety threats, complete the border wall, pay for the necessary new technology at that wall, and other points of entry, and basically go out and fund ICE sufficiently.

Mr. Homan said the illegal immigration crisis is a national security issue, as well as a public safety issue. And last November 5, voters gave President Trump a mandate to clean it up.

So as I said, Trump 10-Democrats 0.