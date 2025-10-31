LARRY KUDLOW: Impound, don't go nuclear

After completing his highly successful trade and diplomacy trip to the Indo-Pacific region, where he outfoxed and cornered China in so many areas, President Trump then wrote a long Truth Social note where he advocated for ending the government shutdown with what is called the 'nuclear option.' Writing "It is now time for the Republicans to play their "TRUMP CARD," and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!"

I can surely understand Mr. Trump's frustration with the radical Democratic Party that is being driven by the Mamdani-AOC-Bernie Sanders socialist wing.

But I do not think ending the filibuster is a good idea. Speaking as someone who strongly supports the President's agenda of tax cuts, deregulation, energy dominance, reciprocal free trade, closing the border and so forth, I think ending the filibuster would do great damage to those pro-growth policies, which miraculously passed under 'one big, beautiful' bill.

Mr. Trump himself admits in his Truth Social post that the Democrats fought hard to end the filibuster but failed. He even notes that ending the filibuster would at some point allow Democrats to pack the Supreme Court, make Washington DC and Puerto Rico new states, thereby picking up four senate seats and many House seats and electoral votes from those ultra-liberal places.

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity adds to the list it would've passed without the filibuster: National voter ID ban, Green New Deal, card check, $15 minimum wage, cap and trade national energy tax, completely socialized medicine, and the PRO Act forced unionization.

Let's not go there. I have a much better idea: Presidential impoundment.

Budget Director Russ Vought is ready to pull the trigger on non-essential workers that will remain non-essential, forever. I call it DOGE 2.0. In short, keep the non-essential, non-essential; that’s existential.

And all those pork barrel Democratic spending items that Joe Biden lined up for his re-election last year, that stuff was so bad it even gives waste, fraud, and abuse a bad name. I'll be polite: they're all non-essential. Because the government is presently unfunded, the chief executive has the authority to impound personnel and non-entitlement programs. While OMB Director Russ Vought has his weapon locked and loaded, he's being held back by a lower court judge who has enjoined the administration from taking these actions.

But all that is on appeal and is likely to be overturned. Unquestionably, President Trump as the Chief of the Executive Branch, has the inherent constitutional power to impound during this period.

If Democrats come back to power without a filibuster rule to restrain them, they will spend, tax, and regulate a quadrillion dollars’ worth of programs that will destroy the economy.

On the other hand, if President Trump exercises his executive authority to impound non-essentials, he will greatly slim down the size and scope of the federal government, while reducing deficits and debt along the way.

In that scenario, economic prosperity will flourish almost more than anybody can possibly imagine.