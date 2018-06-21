Larry Kudlow expected to return to work after heart attack

Larry Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, will soon return to work for the first time since June 11, when he suffered a heart attack just moments before President Donald Trump was set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A White House official confirmed Thursday that Kudlow, 70, is expected to resume his role next week, FOX Business Network correspondent Blake Burman reported.

Trump personally revealed that Kudlow had suffered a heart attack on Twitter while en route to his summit with Kim in Singapore. The president said Kudlow “has been working so hard on trade and the economy.”

Kudlow was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on June 13, two days after he fell ill. Medical officials said he was expected to make a full recovery.

“National Economic Council Director and Assistant to the President Larry Kudlow was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier today. Doctors say Larry's recovery is going very well. The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at the time.

A free market economist and former financial television host, Kudlow replaced Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council last March. Kudlow plays a major role in shaping presidential policy on economic issues.