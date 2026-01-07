LARRY KUDLOW: Drill, baby, drill is throwing the communists out of the Western Hemisphere

President Trump is tightening the screws around the communist regime of Delcy Rodgriguez and her husband, and the rest of the Chavista state in Venezuela, by ordering them to turn over up to 50million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States of America. The oil will be sold on the market, and the money will be controlled by Mr. Trump. I love that. He’s kind of like the landman in the great TV series. He’s making a great deal, and he’s turning around the only leverage that Venezuela has, and that’s oil.

And according to President Trump, and Secretary of State Rubio, the whole Venezuelan oil embargo run by the U.S. will be used to cut off Cuba, China, and Russia.

And Mr. Trump’s putting a little more oil supply on the market, which is bringing prices lower. It will be refined in Texas, for diesel and gasoline, but more may be coming. And we may be headed for $50 a barrel. Today it’s $56. This whole story is just historically terrific. We snatched Maduro and his fanatical wife, to stop their cocaine smuggling, and gun running. They’re sitting in jail now in Brooklyn, New York.

The same home as Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and just blocks away from socialist Zohran Mamdani. How fitting.

With oil prices falling, and Trump deflation replacing Biden inflation, covering hundreds of prices throughout the economy, with a tax cut effect that could boost GDP to 5%, 6%, or 7%, at least for a while, during a midterm election year.

Who knew that drill, baby, drill could also restore the Monroe Doctrine and throw the communists out of the Western Hemisphere. Trump knew. Trump knows history better than the historians. He knows the economy better than the economists.

Pay attention: we are watching greatness.