US, China trade talks: Kudlow says 'everything' on the table

After a phone call earlier this week between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, it was decided that the deputies on both teams will convene in Washington D.C. later this month to restart trade negotiations. According to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow “all topics will be on the table.”

Continue Reading Below

“You can rest assured that everything will be on the table,” he said Friday during an interview on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” “You can rest assured, for example, the absolute key structural issues, the IP theft, the forced transfer of technology, the cyberspace, the clouds, financial services, all that would be on the table. Agriculture purchases, industrial purchases, energy purchases, getting tariff and non-tariff barriers down so China opens its economy.”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH LARRY KUDLOW

Kudlow added that Trump is “determined” to defend the American economy and its workforce because of China’s unfair trade practices.

In May, progress on a trade deal was about 90 percent complete before talks broke down.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS