Laffer rips ‘horrible’ spending bill: What power does Pelosi have to get Democrats to vote for this?

Former Raegan Economist Art Laffer took aim at the trillion-dollar spending plan brewing in Washington that would "destroy" America’s production base while questioning the power House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has over the Democrats in Congress.

ART LAFFER: Everything they do is anti-production. You know, when you look at what it costs a firm to hire a worker, total cost all in taxes and everything. And then what that worker receives net compared to what that worker would receive if he or she didn't work. You know, that gap is increasing dramatically. It's destroying the whole production base. And if I can just say one thing, there's no act more immoral than government but can perpetrate on its citizenry, then enact policies that have the effect of destroying the production base from which all benefits ultimately flow.

That's what they're doing. They're going in and systematically trying to destroy the production base. And that's what makes America great. The top one percent are the best of the best. We have the best people for innovation and hiring and all that the world and they're trying to destroy.

But why is every Democrat voting for this stuff? All of them? What type of power does Nancy Pelosi have over good, nice, decent, wonderful people? All those Democratic congressional people, they're so wonderful. They know better than this. They know what's wrong. And yet that discipline, they can hold it and get them all the voted in favor of this horrible bill.

