Schumer says deal reached for vote to avoid government shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement late Wednesday for a Thursday morning vote to avoid a government shutdown.

If passed, the bill will keep the government running through Dec. 3 just hours before the midnight Thursday deadline.

"Now, we are ready to move forward," Schumer said on the floor of the Senate Wednesday night. "We have an agreement on the C.R., the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."

Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government's borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill still needs to pass the House.