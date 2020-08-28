Kenosha factory worker warns city is a 'resilient community' but can't withstand weeks of rioting

The city of Kenosha, Wis. is starting to return to a semblance of normalcy after riots earlier this week in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but it cannot endure much more unrest, factory worker Joe Geraghty told Fox Business Network's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Friday.

"I feel that we shouldn't get too scared of this right now and we shouldn't freak out," Geraghty told host Neil Cavuto.

"I think that what President Trump did to get these federal agents in here and get the National Guard in here, it helped calm the storm a bit. Are we in for more? Probably, but we're a very resilient city and our citizens aren't going to let this place burn down ... we cannot sustain this. Kenosha is too small of a city to have weeks of this going on."

Kenosha saw three consecutive nights of rioting and looting after Blake was shot and paralyzed during an encounter with police Sunday afternoon. The violence climaxed with a shooting late Tuesday that killed two people and wounded a third.

The city's police chief told reporters Friday that nearly 50 people have been arrested as a result of the rioting. The National Guard was called in to help patrol the streets, and the commander of the force said Friday that more than 1,000 Guard members had been deployed ahead of a weekend when more protests are expected.

"It seems like the last two nights have been almost God-sent," Geraghty said. "From where we were Sunday night, Monday night, and Tuesday night is just a complete 180 and I hope we can just stay on this path and get better," he said.

"In general, Kenosha is a very great city," he added. "A great city to raise a family ... beautiful city, beautiful people, a strong, resilient community ... I believe we'll be back soon enough."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.