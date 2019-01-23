Cohen has backed himself into another corner: Kennedy

Michael Cohen, the reformed ambulance chaser and the President's former crafty minion, is now Indian giving his Congressional testimony. He was supposed to appear on February 7th before the now donkey-controlled house oversight committee, but the arctic blast spread to his piggies because now Cohen has cold feet.

Continue Reading Below

Cohen knew he blew his pardon shot by cooperating with twin investigations, including Mueller's, and upsetting the President was the only way to make new friends. Cohen was wildly unpopular on the left as Trump's fixer and alleged hooer handler, so he convinced himself in order to get likes he had to turn on his old boss and cash cow. This sheep in wolf's clothing was ready for his congressional close up and baited breath democrats were all too eager to give him the pre-pokey spotlight. And now Cohen has screwed that up too and thwarted Democrats are re-mad at him.

Sure the President and his new sponsor, ham fisted, chronic apologist Rudy Giuliani have been tough talking Cohen about his father-in-law with implications the old lady's old man might be a filthy Ukranian mobster, but that's not even the logic Cohen's toothy mouthpiece is using for the cancellation.

Lanny Davis, that talentless spokes-hole, is saying Cohen is too cowardly to attend because one of the President's less stable followers might not likey Mikey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

There are plenty of oversight members on both sides of the swamp who have lots of questions for the guy whose path is littered with dubious transactions, questionable payments, a degree from the worst lawschool in the country, and shady af taxi medallions. It's no wonder Michael Cohen had to plead guilty to fraud and perjury to spare himself even *more* jail time for misdeeds that predate his trump time, the question is why the President would let someone so dumb and compromised get this close in the first place. Maybe Magic Mike has some special quality we haven't seen yet. But he cancelled like a sad loser, so I guess we'll never know.