Voters must dig deeper into Kamala Harris: Kennedy

Add Kamala Harris to the cozy list of Democrats eager to unseat President Trump. On paper the California Senator looks unstoppable: former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general; she won a tough and crowded Senate race, and now she's putting on some rosey glasses to rewrite her past as a "progressive prosecutor". Here's the thing about paper: it's great for making oragami, but it's very flammable and doesn't hold water. Once her opponents dig into her past, her candidacy will go down in flames.

Kamala Harris D.A. saw felony conviction rates soar from 52% to 67%, and drug convictions went up to 74%. Until last year she scoffed at legalizing marijuana, so she was basically Jeff Sessions in a dress. Of course she inked her false narrative in a new book "The Truths We Hold" which should be called "the hypocrisy we practice".

She writes:

"The job of a progressive prosecutor is to look out for the overlooked..." unless of course *one* of the overlooked happens to be on death row as she *appealed* a federal judge's ruling the death penalty was unconstitutional. She didn't *want* to send those convicts to the gas chamber, she felt she *owed* it to them.

Harris continues: her job is to "speak up for those voices who aren't being heard...and to shine a light on the inequality and unfairness that lead to injustice."

As Loyola law school professor Lara Bazelon writes in the New York Times, Kamala Harris kept one man in prison on a 70 year sentence he's still serving, despite exculpatory evidence and a legal technicality when George Gage was representing himself. Or Daniel Larsen who had an incompetent attorney he was sentenced to 28 years to life for gun possession, or the 600 defendants who had to have their cases thrown out when a dirty police technician, who Harris and her team *knew about*, was tainting evidence and stealing drugs. Harris not only didn't disclose the corruption to defense attorneys, she appealed the tossed cases.

Kamala Harris' troubled road leads right to injustice, the question is whether or not her fellow Democrats will be brave and honest enough to uncover her problematic past or if identity politics and political correctness will prevent them from revealing the truth.