Kellyanne Conway on 2024 election: Trump would 'certainly' like to run again

Kellyanne Conway, the former senior counselor to President Donald Trump, said the 45th president would "certainly" like to run for office again on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, noting he has "unfinished business" with inflation, border security and Putin in Russia.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: He'd like to [run for president again]. I speak with him frequently, and he certainly would like to because he knows there's unfinished business. He sees what he could have done in the second term versus all the unraveling of the great policies. And that's the second track here, isn't it? Donald Trump's like the rest of America. He's within that majority of all the polls, Republicans, independents and a growing number of Democrats and Biden voters, Maria, who say enough is enough. The inflation, immigration, the border insecurity, Putin in Russia, Iran staring at Israel, no respect for manufacturing, for these trade deals and enforcing them and making them really work.

I think what Donald Trump did, he was great for the job creator, the job seeker, but also the job holder, which is the majority of American households who, Maria, unlike when our grandfathers had a job, people are saying, 'I have a job, but it's no longer enough. We have two jobs in the household.' When did it not become enough? So there's unfinished business. I think whoever runs, Donald Trump will go first and if he decides: he does or doesn't. Whoever runs has to run as an America-first candidate and reclaim those policies.

