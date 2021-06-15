Gen. Keane on Biden, Putin summit: 'Lost opportunity' not to have joint press conference

President Biden is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time as president of the United States on Wednesday, but they are not expected to hold a joint press conference after. In an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane explained that Putin would likely have the upper hand, as Biden has a history of forgetfulness and gaffes, but there is "lost opportunity."

BIDEN COMING TO PUTIN MEETING ‘EMPTY-HANDED’: NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERT

GEN. JACK KEANE (RET.): What's happening here is his handlers are just trying to protect him because clearly, he can be forgetful at times. We've seen that in some of the public press conferences had so far, and he's prone to gaffe. And I think there are concerns that in the free-wheeling nature of a press conference, Putin would likely show him up.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

I absolutely believe, though, that the press conference should be held because it's a huge opportunity to internationally and publicly point a finger at Putin for what he is doing in that press conference, not just to his face one-on-one.

And that is a main reason for having a joint press conference. And certainly, the Helsinki press conference that President Trump had was one of the lower points of his administration. And how he handled that and certainly supported Putin in that press conference, that may have affected the Biden administration as well. But I think it's a lost opportunity not to have it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: