Senate Judiciary Committee holds vote on Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh vote expected later today

The Senate Judiciary Committee votes Friday on whether to recommend Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The vote follows Thursday's multi-hour testimony from Kavanaugh and California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused the nominee of sexual assault during a high school house party.

On Wall Street stocks were little changed, with notable declines in Tesla after the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed it is suing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit late Thursday against Tesla CEO Elon Musk claiming securities fraud, court records show. Facebook also weighed on the broader markets.

Friday marks the final day of the third-quarter.