Kavanaugh vote expected later today

The Senate Judiciary Committee votes Friday on whether to recommend Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The vote follows Thursday's multi-hour testimony from Kavanaugh and California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused the nominee of sexual assault during a high school house party.
On Wall Street stocks were little changed, with notable declines in Tesla after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit late Thursday against Tesla CEO Elon Musk claiming securities fraud, court records show. Facebook also weighed on the broader markets.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|SP500
|S&P 500
|2911.59
|-2.41
|-0.08%
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|26411.27
|-28.66
|-0.11%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|8023.3584
|-18.61
|-0.23%
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|273.20
|-34.31
|-11.16%
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC.
|166.98
|-1.86
|-1.10%
Friday marks the final day of the third-quarter.