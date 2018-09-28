Kavanaugh vote expected later today

The Senate Judiciary Committee votes Friday on whether to recommend Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The vote follows Thursday's multi-hour testimony from Kavanaugh and California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused the nominee of sexual assault during a high school house party.

Continue Reading Below

Follow Fox News' live blog below. Mobile users click here and FOX Business readers can watch here.

On Wall Street stocks were little changed, with notable declines in Tesla after the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed it is suing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit late Thursday against Tesla CEO Elon Musk claiming securities fraud, court records show. Facebook also weighed on the broader markets.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SP500 S&P 500 2911.59 -2.41 -0.08% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26411.27 -28.66 -0.11% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8023.3584 -18.61 -0.23% TSLA TESLA INC. 273.20 -34.31 -11.16% FB FACEBOOK INC. 166.98 -1.86 -1.10%

Friday marks the final day of the third-quarter.