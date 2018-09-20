Kavanaugh fight: Liberals desperate to block another Supreme Court conservative, Varney says

It’s called “moving the goalposts.” That is, changing the rules as the Kavanaugh nomination goes forward. Changing the rules to ensure endless delay.

Continue Reading Below

Dr. Christine Ford’s lawyer, over the weekend, assured the world that the accuser would appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions and detail her allegations. Then she said she would appear, but not until the FBI completed an investigation.

Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, bent over backwards to offer her privacy and/or a Q&A session in California. As of now, Dr. Ford has not agreed to appear in any format.

Let’s not forget that her charges were first brought to Sen. Dianne Feinstein in July. They didn’t see the light of day until the formal questioning of Judge Kavanaugh was over. And Feinstein had never mentioned them during her private meetings with the judge over the summer.

That was deliberate delay, timed to ensure maximum disruption. That’s wrong. A qualified jurist is being hung out to dry. The constitutional process is being gamed. And all because the left is desperate to avoid another conservative on the Supreme Court. The Democrats plan to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation until after the November elections, when they hope to change the balance of power in the Senate. And then delay until after the 2020 election, when they hope to replace President Trump.

I say “enough.”

Advertisement

Schedule a vote and let the chips lie where they fall. Let’s see where Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker stand. Let’s see where Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins stand. And let’s see where those red state Democrats stand.