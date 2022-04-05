Former world chess champ Kasparov: 'No clear proof' Ukraine victory part of Biden's agenda

There is no "clear proof" that a Ukraine victory is part of President Biden's agenda, according to Russian political dissident and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov.

"I don't know," Kasparov told FOX Business' "Kudlow" host Larry Kudlow in response to a question on whether he believes the president wants Ukraine to win the war against Russia.

"He's yet to tell us that America is helping Ukraine to win, not to survive. But judging from the actions from this administration, I do not see clear proof that Ukrainian victory is a part of the American agenda," he added.

Kasparov further criticized President Biden walking back comments that the U.S. would like to see a regime change in Russia, warning there's a "fight" going on within the White House.

"Many of his agencies and the leaders of these agencies, they don't want America to be engaged in Ukraine and helping Ukraine to win because for them, it's a distraction from a domestic agenda," Kasparov explained. "They believe that the only way to rescue their domestic agenda – very left domestic agenda – is to end the war in Ukraine at any cost, and that's why we heard many stories of Americans trying to convince President Zelenskyy to accept some sort of territorial concession."

The former chess grandmaster put the onus on Biden: "There's the fear of Ukraine's victory and Putin's demise. I think it reigns among Biden officials."

Kasparov remained unsure whether newly-released, graphic images of civilian casualties in Bucha, Ukraine, will change Biden's reluctance to explicitly declare Ukraine's eventual victory.

"You cannot have any ambiguity in strategy," Kasparov said. "We have to stop talking about offensive and defensive weapons. It's a war against brutal aggression, and that's why any weapon that was sent to Ukraine is not defensive by definition."

Sanctions aren't enough to stop Putin's advance on Ukraine, Kasparov stressed, noting Russia still exports oil and uses that money to fund the war.

"It's about global vision," he explained, "but again, I don't think this administration has this vision, and they are just torn apart by two conflicting interests between the domestic agenda and [the] necessity of America to return to the world stage after withdrawal from Afghanistan."

"Putin was emboldened because he saw nothing but weakness, and all the meetings between Biden and Putin, one in-person and two long video calls, convinced him that America was not serious in opposing his aggressive plans," he added.