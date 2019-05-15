Karl Rove: America's government agencies must remain independent

In a surprising turn of events that adds another wrinkle in the Trump-Russia investigation, Attorney General William Barr has appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the origin of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

The investigation has been marred with criticism for potential Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuses, specifically obtaining a secret FISA warrant to surveil former Trump aide Carter Page in 2016. Barr’s decision has been lauded by some Republican lawmakers who believe that the Trump campaign was unfairly targeted by law enforcement agencies for political gain.

Former President George W. Bush’s top adviser, Karl Rove, said that if there is one person who could get to the bottom of this investigation its John Durham.

"The American people need to have these answers, and this is a guy who's going to give it to them,” Rove said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime” Tuesday. “It's going to be straight arrow, chips fall where they may, let's let the facts speak for themselves.”

The FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election was the pretext for Mueller’s appointment. The concern is that the warrants obtained to surveil the Trump campaign in came from dubious and unsubstantiated materials. The now infamous Steele dossier authored by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele for the private investigative firm Fusion GPS is at the heart of this controversy. Much of the dossier remains unverified.

Rove said it is critical to America and its citizens to know that their intelligence agencies remain independent.

“We need, as the American people, we need to be confident that the agencies of our government are not going to be used in this what appears to be deeply political and personally driven fashion.”