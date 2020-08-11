Kamala Harris, Biden's radical VP pick signals bad news for American workers, economic recovery

Just as American workers feared, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked a radical running mate.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is a perfect running mate for Joe Biden — her radical economic agenda completes the presumptive Democrat nominee’s lurch to the far left.

We know a lot about her economic policies from the presidential primaries, during which she clearly aligned herself with the Democratic Party’s far-left “democratic socialist” wing. Given that she was once California’s attorney general and is now one serving as one of its senators, that’s not a huge surprise. California has hewn to the progressive economic line for decades.

But her understanding of how the economy works is questionable, to say the least. For example, she dismissed the strength of the pre-pandemic labor market – which was the strongest in modern times, and maybe ever — stating, “Well, yeah, people in America are working. They’re working two and three jobs.”

Of course, that’s simply false. Only about 5 percent of employees have more than one job, and it's been that way for about a decade. Working more than one job is just the most rational choice for some people; it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re struggling financially.

The unemployment rate was hitting 50-year lows prior to the pandemic because President Trump implemented pro-growth policies that incentivized private-sector job growth — not because people were working multiple jobs.

Sen. Harris also shares Biden’s zeal for tax hikes. Since the very start of his campaign, Biden has been vowing to eliminate President Trump’s signature economic initiative — massive tax cuts for middle-income Americans.

Sen. Harris has done the same.

“On Day One, we’re going to repeal that tax bill that benefited the top 1 percent and corporations,” the California senator vowed last year, pledging to scrap President Trump’s job-creating middle-class tax cuts.

To make matters worse, Biden has recently teamed up with a self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” Bernie Sanders, embracing a “unity” policy platform with some of the most radical economic reforms in our country’s history.

After months of speculation, we now know exactly where Biden wants to take America.

Just as American workers have feared, the former vice president has fully embraced radicalism by picking Sen. Harris as his running mate.

The Democrat Party ticket is finally complete — and helping our economy recover from the devastating coronavirus pandemic is not on its radical agenda.

Andy Puzder was chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants for more than 16 years, following a career as an attorney. He is currently a Senior Fellow at the Pepperdine University School of Public Policy. He was nominated by President Trump to serve as U.S. labor secretary. In 2018, Puzder authored "The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left's Plot to Stop It" (Center Street). His latest piece, a Broadside by Encounter Books titled, “Getting America Back to Work” was released on April 28, 2020.

