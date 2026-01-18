Kalshi traders see a 42% chance of a Greenland deal before Trump’s term ends

Prediction markets are assigning rising odds to the idea that the United States could one day acquire part of Greenland , even as traders remain skeptical that anything happens in the near term.

Kalshi traders put the odds at 13% by May 2026, rising to 27% before 2027 and 42% by the end of President Donald Trump's term in 2029.

The trading volume, or the total dollar amount wagered on this market, is a little more than $3.6 million.

Meanwhile, Polymarket prices a 21% probability of an acquisition before year’s end. The trading volume on Polymarket is a little north of $13.8 million.

Kalshi and Polymarket let users bet real money on everything from politics and economic policy to sports and pop culture, transforming public sentiment into tradable market odds.

The latest revelation comes as Trump zeroes in on Greenland, the world’s largest island, whose strategic value has risen as melting ice opens new shipping lanes and access to natural resources.

That changing landscape has also drawn interest from Russia and China, underscoring the geopolitical calculations behind Trump’s focus.