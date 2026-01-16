Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing Greenland takeover plans

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would consider imposing fresh duties on countries that defy his plans for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," Trump said during an event at the White House.

DENMARK IN TRUMP'S CROSSHAIRS AS US MAKES AMBITIOUS APPEAL TO GREENLAND

In recent weeks, Trump has zeroed in on Greenland, the world’s largest island at a strategic crossroads in the Arctic.

A semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, Greenland is home to a crucial U.S. military base and has taken on growing strategic importance as melting ice opens new shipping lanes and access to a wealth of natural resources.

Trump’s remarks come as his administration awaits a Supreme Court ruling on whether some of the tariffs imposed in 2024 were legal.

TRUMP’S PUSH TO ACQUIRE GREENLAND SPARKS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA FRENZY ON REMOTE ISLAND

Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his previous term, a suggestion that drew sharp criticism from Denmark and was dismissed by European leaders.

That skepticism has resurfaced amid Trump’s renewed interest.

His recent remarks have drawn concern from Denmark and other NATO allies, prompting troops from several European countries – including France, Germany, Sweden and Norway – to deploy to Greenland for security measures.

Meanwhile, Americans appear divided on the idea, however, with 86% of voters nationwide saying they would oppose military action to take over Greenland, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

The survey also found that voters opposed any U.S. effort to buy Greenland by a 55%–37% margin.

The findings suggest the idea has yet to gain broad support among American voters.