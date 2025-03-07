Justice Department investigating surge in egg prices: report

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the recent surge in egg prices, according to a report.

Antitrust enforcers with the department are looking into the cause of rising prices, including whether egg producers have conspired to artificially inflate them by holding back supply, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Egg prices have doubled in the last year and the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts they could rise again by 41% over this year.

The rise in prices has been partially fueled by the bird flu, which has lead to the slaughter of more than 166 million birds to stem the spread, with most being egg-laying chickens.

FOX Business has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.