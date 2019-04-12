Julian Assange is being unjustly prosecuted: Jerome Corsi

Conservative author Jerome Corsi told FOX Business’ Trish Regan that WIkileaks founder Julian Assange is being unjustly prosecuted.

Continue Reading Below

“As a journalist, Julian Assange has the right to publish stolen even stolen materials,” he said on Thursday. “The New York Times and The Washington Post in 1971 worked hand in glove with Daniel Ellsberg to get the Pentagon Papers in print. That’s not collaboration, that’s not criminal, that’s journalism. I think Julian Assange is being unjustly prosecuted.”

Assange was pulled from the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Thursday and arrested. He is now being charged in the United States with conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer network to steal military secrets. Assange has denied any wrongdoing and is fighting his extradition to the US.

The Obama administration had examined whether to bring charges against Assange, but opted not to, in part because of fears the move could stifle traditional journalism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Corsi’s viewpoint runs counter to most U.S. politicians who welcomed the news of Assange’s arrest and voiced support for his extradition.

“Anything that hurts Donald Trump the Democrats are all in favor of, “he said.

Corsi said he was interviewed by prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller last fall about Wikileaks dump of Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential election.