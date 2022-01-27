Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Judge tosses Biden admin Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sale after challenge from environmentalists

The judge ruled the administration based its decision on a flawed climate analysis

close
Florida Rep. Brian Mast and Texas Rep. Pete Sessions react to the supply chain crisis, the southern border migrant surge, and predict whether former President Trump will run in 2024. video

Biden and Pelosi are trying to move this country as far left as they can: Rep. Sessions

Florida Rep. Brian Mast and Texas Rep. Pete Sessions react to the supply chain crisis, the southern border migrant surge, and predict whether former President Trump will run in 2024.

A federal judge threw out a massive offshore oil and gas lease sale after it was challenged by environmental groups, ruling that the Biden administration violated federal law when it relied on "arbitrary and capricious" climate change impact model.

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled Thursday that Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management based its decision to go through with the sale on a climate analysis completed during the Trump administration, which found that not the acreage in the Gulf of Mexico would lead to more greenhouse gas emission from foreign oil companies.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP / AP Newsroom)

BIDEN INTERIOR DEPARTMENT CALLS TO RAISE PRICES FOR OIL AND GAS COMPANIES TO DRILL ON PUBLIC LANDS

"The Court believes that [the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s] error was indeed a serious failing," Contreras wrote, according to the Washington Post.

Oil rig and support vessel on offshore area. 

The ruling comes after President Biden issued a temporary pause on all new oil and gas lease sales last year, a move that was struck down by a Louisiana judge, which the administration claimed forced them to go through with what would have been the largest offshore lease sale in U.S. history.

Environmental organizations challenged the sale of 1.7 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, which sold at auction for $192 million in March 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We’re confident that once they do the emissions modeling right, given the climate crisis that we’re in, they will reach the decision that leasing doesn’t make sense right now," Brettny Hardy, an attorney for the environmental law firm Earthjustice, told the Washington Post.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Newsroom)

But the decision was not well received by the American Petroleum Institute, with spokesman Scott Lauermann calling the ruling "disappointing" while imploring the administration to "defend responsible U.S. offshore production and to take the necessary steps to ensure continued leasing and energy production from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, for the benefit of all Americans."