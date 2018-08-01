Judge temporarily blocks download of 3D-printed plastic gun plans

Late on Tuesday, a federal judge in Seattle issued a restraining order, which temporarily stopped the release of blueprints to make 3D-printed plastic guns.

Continue Reading Below

The order blocks a settlement with the government made in June to make the plans for guns available for download.

Earlier in the day President Trump tweeted on the matter.

Attorney Josh Blackman, represents Defense Distributed, the Texas-based company releasing the 3D-printed plastic gun blueprints.

“As a result of this court ruling, the files that my client posted to the internet will have to come down very shortly,” Blackman told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on ‘Making Money.’

Advertisement

He said it was a case of free speech and not about guns.

“What the blue states got here is a court order that will force us to take down files off the internet, says Blackman. “The governor of one state can’t sensor the speech and commerce of a citizen of another state. It doesn’t work like that. We are very disappointed in this court’s ruling today”.

Blackman claims it is a first amendment question about speaking on the internet and sharing information.

“The biggest shame of this court order is I can give you five minutes, and you can Google it and find these files elsewhere, said Blackman. “These blue attorney generals haven’t sued anybody else, they’ve only sued my client.”

Blackman pledges this won’t be the last you’ll hear of Defense Distributed.