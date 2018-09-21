Judge Kavanaugh is being treated unfairly: Stuart Varney

Is Judge Brett Kavanaugh being treated fairly? My opinion: Absolutely not. He has categorically denied the allegation against him. But leading Democrats already say he's guilty. That is grossly unfair.

Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says Republicans are "OK with putting someone who committed attempted rape on the Supreme Court." You hear that? He "committed attempted rape." The judge is not allowed a defense. He's guilty. It’s come to this!

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., says, “I believe Kavanaugh's accuser." He's guilty. Hollywood types make a video. The accuser must be believed. He's guilty.

There is no evidence. There are no corroborating witnesses. No location for the alleged incident, and no firm date, except it was a very long time ago when Judge Kavanaugh was a teenager. Despite all this, Democrats say he's guilty. And they say it publicly, thereby trashing the judge's reputation.

Think about this: The judge's family has been slimed. Did they deserve this? The judge's reputation has been tarnished by this unproven allegation. Where does he go to get his reputation back? And the Supreme Court itself has been turned into an unseemly circus. How's that for trashing America’s foremost legal institution?

Much has been said about fairness, mostly about fairness to the accuser. But when all is said and done, we will look back and say the Democrats were grossly unfair to Judge Brett Kavanaugh.