JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Talks Trump Policy

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is fairly hopeful about President-elect Trump’s planned economic policies.

Continue Reading Below

“I like the fact that the focus has been on growth, and you see it when they talk about the tax policy, regulatory policy. I think growth is going to be very good for all Americans, not just for companies,” he said, pointing to the record levels of U.S. stocks, during an interview with FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “I like that fact. I think you’ve seen some of that optimism reflected in the stock prices, etc. And hopefully they’ll be able to deliver some of that.”

Dimon was rumored to be interested in the role of Treasury Secretary, however that job nod went to former Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) executive Steve Mnuchin who may face tough confirmation hearings, along with other Trump cabinet nominees.

While he won’t end up at the Treasury Department, Dimon will be influencing broader business friendly policies. He is the new chair of the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs that oversee $6 trillion in annual revenue. Under the direction of former chair, Caterpillar CEO Doug Oberhelman (NYSE:CAT), the group was at odds with certain Trump policies including his promise to rip up the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

The interview took place at the investment bank’s annual healthcare conference in San Francisco which is noted to be Wall Street’s largest investment conference.

Advertisement

JPMorgan is set to report earnings on Friday along with other big banks including Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).