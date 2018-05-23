Joining Trump’s sanctuary lawsuit is about safety, California mayor says

Another city in California is backing the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the state’s sanctuary city laws.

Continue Reading Below

The council members of Carlsbad voted four to one in support of the federal government’s lawsuit against the state.

“I think it’s a question of safety,” Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall told FOX Business’ David Asman on Wednesday when asked the reason behind the city’s decision to oppose California’s sanctuary policies.

The sanctuary state law, SB 54, limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

“Over the last few years, there’s been many assembly bills, propositions that have made it tougher and tougher for law enforcement to do their work,” Hall said during an interview on “After the Bell.”

Carlsbad becomes the third local jurisdiction to back the lawsuit, joining Escondido and San Diego County.