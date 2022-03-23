Sen. Ron Johnson blasts Democrats over skyrocketing inflation in new digital ad campaign

EXCLUSIVE: Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson blasts Democrats over the skyrocketing inflation hurting Americans from the gas pump to the grocery store.

FOX Business exclusively obtained the new seven-figure, statewide ad buy set to hit the digital maelstrom Wednesday on Johnson’s blog.

In the ad narrated by the senator, Johnson highlights U.S. inflation hitting "a 40-year high" and slams the Democrats for "printing trillions of dollars" to pay for progressive priorities.

Johnson also blasted the Democrats for declaring "war on gasoline companies," sending fuel prices further into the stratosphere amid the war in Ukraine, and appeared to reference Obama administration economist Jason Furman warning inflation will cost American families $4,000 a year.

The Republican senator plans to announce the new ad buy on his Wisfacts.com blog on Wednesday with a post entitled "How Democrat-fueled Inflation Hurts American Families."

"What causes inflation is pretty simple to understand," the post exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital reads. "Inflation is too many dollars chasing too few goods. When the federal government prints money to pay benefits to people helping them to sit on the sidelines and not re-enter the workforce, you’ve negatively impacted both parts of the inflation equation."

"You’ve created even more dollars and reduced the supply of goods available to buy," Johnson continues.

Johnson is running for re-election in Wisconsin after previously pledging he would not seek a third term, saying at the time of his campaign announcement that he believes the Democrats’ "complete takeover of government" has put America in "peril."

Johnson will likely win the Republican nomination again, which will place him in a battle with one of several Democratic challengers, including progressive Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who wants to eliminate cash bail .

Democrats are looking to make Johnson’s seat a battleground Senate race, but the potential red wave many political experts and pundits are predicting will be a boon to Johnson as he seeks a third term.

Fox News Digital’s Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.