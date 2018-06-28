John Kelly, White House chief of staff, expected to leave this summer: report

President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is reportedly expected to step down by this summer.

In recent weeks, Trump has consulted with his advisers about a possible replacement for Kelly who has been in the White House role for one year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The two frontrunners for the job are Nick Ayers, who serves as chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

Sources close to the White House are saying that Kelly’s departure could come as early as this week or could follow the president’s mid-July trip to Europe.