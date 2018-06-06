John Cox: Won’t let Newsom turn California into Venezuela

California’s GOP candidate for governor, John Cox, is vowing to make the Golden State more enjoyable after his primary victory on Tuesday.

“We are going to take this state and we are going to make it livable and affordable,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Wednesday.

Cox, a businessman backed by President Trump, will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor, in the November general election.

“Gavin Newsom wants to turn this state into Venezuela – we’re not going to let him,” Cox declared.

Cox – a proponent of repealing the gas tax, improving school systems and making housing more affordable – said while he faces an uphill battle with many voters in the state, his ultimate goal is to “restore the California dream.”

“They all have to live in this state,” he said. “They all want to have a roof over their heads. They all want to be able to buy gas.”