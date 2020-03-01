Jill Biden, 5 things to know

Jill Biden, wife of presidential hopeful Joe Biden, might be the Democratic candidate's spouse who is most prepared for life in the White House after her eight-year stint as second lady.

Jill Biden and former Vice President Biden have been married since 1977. They have one daughter, Ashley, and Jill Biden is stepmother to her husband's two sons from his previous marriage: Hunter Biden and the late Beau Biden.

Here are five things to know about the possible future first lady:

She grew up in Pennsylvania

Jill Biden was born in New Jersey, but she and her four younger sisters grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. Her future husband, who is nine years her senior, grew up just a couple of hours away in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

She has a doctorate's

Jill Biden, who teaches English at Northern Virginia Community College, earned her doctorate's degree in education from the University of Delaware in January 2007. Education has always been important to the former second lady, who has two master's degrees. In fact, she earned her master's of reading from West Chester University in 1981 — while pregnant with daughter Ashley.

She's one of a few second ladies who also had a paying job

Jill Biden continued working full-time while second lady and is believed to be the only woman in that position to do so. She keeps her high-profile identity out of the classroom. Some of her students at Delaware Technical and Community College reportedly didn't know she was the vice presidential candidate's wife during the 2008 campaign.

Second lady Karen Pence, also a teacher, took a part-time job working with elementary schoolers at Immanuel Christian School in northern Virginia in 2019.

She's a proponent of community colleges

Jill Biden raised awareness for military families and breast cancer patients while second lady, but crusading for community colleges may have been the cause most up her alley. She brought attention to the importance of community colleges through a national tour in 2012 and first-ever White House summit on the topic in 2010.

She was disappointed when her husband didn't run in 2016.

Jill Biden told CBS "60 Minutes" that she was "disappointed" when her husband chose not to throw his hat in the ring for the 2016 election. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton ended up getting beaten by President Trump.

"I thought Joe would be a great president," Jill Biden said. "And I’ve seen, in the 40 years we’ve been together I’ve seen the strength of his character, his optimism, his hope… so I believed he would have been the best president."