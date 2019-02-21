Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 2020 ticket can take on Trump: Don Peebles

If former Vice President Joe Biden decides to throw his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential race, with the right running mate, he could add clout to Democratic party, which has been flooded with candidates favoring socialist policies.

Peebles Corp. CEO Don Peebles suggested to FOX Business that Biden could select Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his potential running mate and that the Democratic duo could be a powerful force to go toe-to-toe against President Trump.

“Biden saying I am going to do it for four years because of my age and we are going to groom Kamala Harris to be president, I think that would be a more compelling and attractive basis to the broader audience to the party,” he said during an interview on “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Thursday.

Speculation is high that Biden will announce a run for 2020, if so FOX Business reported he'd be a Wall Street favorite, due to his moderate views. The New York real estate developer said having Harris as vice president could present an opportunity for the California Senator to be groomed for president after Biden’s first term is completed.

“Give her time to become qualified to become president because today she is not,” Peebles said. “She has no reasonable basis other than some name recognition that she should even be a candidate right now.”

The Democratic primary field is pushing a progressive agenda that includes raising the minimum wage, universal healthcare and tuition-free public higher education.

“Right now the [Democratic] party is almost a socialist party,” Peebles said. “It’s driving an agenda in order to be effective in that environment, you need to be far left.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Independent-Vermont, recently announced his bid for the 2020.

He joins a growing list of Democratic hopefuls that include; Harris, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, former Maryland Representative John Delaney, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur based in New York City.

Yang told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney in April of last year that he is in favor of proposing a handout of $1,000 a month for all citizens between the ages of 18 and 64 as part of a universal basic income program.

“The size of our economy is now $19 trillion a year. It’s grown by $4 trillion in the last 10 years alone. We can easily afford $1,000 a month per citizen,” he said.