Biden 'blatantly ripping off' Trump's 'buy American' agenda: Navarro

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is "blatantly ripping off" President Trump's "Buy American" agenda, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday.

"He's just blatantly ripping off the president's 'Buy American' agenda, which goes back to the president going down the escalator with beautiful Melania," Navarro told "Sunday Morning Futures."

"I've personally been at the president's side when he signed at least seven Buy American orders, and that's seven more than Biden signed or Obama signed during their term," Navarro said.

Biden unveiled a $700 billion plan to bring jobs back to the U.S. with a focus on American-made goods last week.

Navarro said Biden has a "Buy China" legacy and also discussed the controversy over the popularity of Chinese app TikTok.

"What the American people have to understand is all of the data that goes into those mobile apps that kids have so much fun with and seem so convenient, it goes right to servers in China, right to the Chinese military, the Chinese communist party, and the agencies which want to steal our intellectual property," Navarro said.

"[TikTok] and WeChat are the biggest forms of censorship on the Chinese mainland, and so expect strong action on that," he said.

