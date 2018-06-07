Jamie Dimon mulling a run for public office?

article

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has played down being interested in public office more than once, but he may be having a change of heart, FOX Business reports.

The straight shooting CEO, according to FOX Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino citing a long-time friend and former colleague, has indicated he may consider a run for the White House pointing to his team efforts with billionaire Warren Buffett on several issues, including revamping private healthcare. The duo along with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos are aiming to lower costs for their employees. Today, the CEOs indicated they are close to selecting a CEO to run that venture.

In January, during an appearance on ‘Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street Week’ Dimon, who has been critical of President Trump on some issues, was asked if he wanted to run for president and he replied “no.”

On Thursday a JPMorgan spokesman tells FOX Business, Dimon has been pretty public about his stance but didn’t deny an interest in running. While he may downplay having political aspirations, Dimon is spending more time in Washington D.C. helping shape corporate public policy in his role as Chairman of the Business Rountable, which represents CEOs of the world’s largest companies, responsible for $7 trillion in annual revenues.

Today, Dimon and Buffett used that platform to support a push to end quarterly earnings forecasts. In a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed, “Short-Termism Is Harming the Economy”, the two explained that long term objectives are more important.

Looking ahead to the 2020 election, Dimon has been on the record calling the Democrats out for being dysfunctional.

“The thing about the Democrats is they will not have a chance, in my opinion. They don’t have a strong centrist, pro-business, pro-free enterprise person. The American public is not clamoring for more government. They were angry about the Great Recession, they blamed banks, they blamed Washington, but they’re also angry about the bureaucracy,” he said during the FOX Business January interview.

Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz, who announced plans to step down this week raising speculation he may consider a 2020, has made waves with his strong views to practice "conscious capitalism" and he has been critical of President Trump. Yet he too shares some of Dimon's views on the Democrats.

“It concerns me that so many voices within the Democratic Party are going so far to the left. I say to myself, 'How are we going to pay for these things,' in terms of things like single payer [and] people espousing the fact that the government is going to give everyone a job. I don't think that's realistic,” he said in an interview on CNBCOpens a New Window. Earlier this week.